Cong threatens legal action after office painted pink by authorities in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:19 IST
The Congress has lodged a protest with the authorities after its office near Maidagin here was painted pink ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 13.

According to officials, all buildings on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple are being given a "uniform look" and painted pink as most structures in the area are made of sandstone, which is of ''light pink'' colour.

Modi will visit Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Ashok Kumar Singh wrote to the district development authority on Thursday and demanded that the party office be restored to its original look within 36 hours otherwise, it would take legal action.

In the letter, Singh lodged a strong protest, saying the painting of the party office without consent was against the law.

Recently, a mosque on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here too was painted pink by the authorities. However, after objection by the Muslim community, the original white colour was restored.

