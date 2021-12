Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it had found no safety issues after investigating allegations made against Blue Origin's human spaceflight program. The FAA said in September it would review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employees. The FAA said on Friday it was closing its investigation after finding "no specific safety issues" and was taking no action against billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company.

Low staff vaccination tied to nursing home COVID deaths; experimental vaccine targets multiple coronaviruses

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Staff vaccination rates tied to nursing home COVID-19 deaths

TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch

Following the contrail blazed by "Star Trek" actor William Shatner to boldly go where few celebrities have gone before, two more honorary guests of Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin are ready to take a free joyride to the final frontier. The company's New Shepard rocketship is due for liftoff from Texas at 8:45 a.m. Central time (1445 GMT) on Saturday, with U.S. TV personality and retired NFL star Michael Strahan strapped in beside the eldest daughter of the late pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard.

With lab help, whiskey distillers skip oak barrel-aging. But how does it taste?

In a small lab in California's Silicon Valley, Martin Janousek and Stu Aaron are making whiskey. There are no oak barrels stacked floor to ceiling. In fact, there's hardly any wood at all. Instead, they use syringes, beakers and vials to find a more sustainable way to distill whiskey.

Footprints in Spain show meat-eating dinosaurs were fast and furious

It almost is not fair. Carnivorous dinosaurs were armed with menacing teeth inside muscular jaws, wielded dangerous claws on their hands and feet, and boasted keen vision and sense of smell. And, as new research confirms, some were pretty fast, too. Two trackways of Cretaceous Period fossilized footprints from about 120 million years ago discovered in northern Spain's La Rioja region show that the medium-sized meat-eating dinosaur species that made them could run at about 28 miles per hour (45 kph), scientists said on Thursday.

Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks

Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect COVID-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light. The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home, they said in a press release.

