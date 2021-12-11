Left Menu

Factory owner dead, 13 others hospitalised after gas leakage

More than 20 workers in the factory accidentally inhaled the fumes and 13 of them fell unconscious, the police said. On seeing this, the other workers went to the rescue and informed the police who, in turn, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 17:03 IST
One person died and 13 others were hospitalized on Saturday following a gas leak at a factory dealing in liquid chlorine, police said.

According to police, Dhamodharan (43), running the liquid chlorine factory near Chitode in the district, collapsed and died on the spot after the leakage from a cylinder he was refilling. More than 20 workers in the factory accidentally inhaled the fumes and 13 of them fell unconscious, the police said. On seeing this, the other workers went to the rescue and informed the police who, in turn, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. The firemen plugged the leak from the cylinder.

All the suffocated workers were removed to hospital where doctors declared them to be out of danger, the police added.

