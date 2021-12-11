Vehicles damaged as compound wall collapses
At least 11 vehicles parked inside a housing complex here were damaged on Saturday when the compound wall of the adjacent building crashed on them, a civic official said. The incident took place in Naupada locality of the city.
Seven motorbikes and four cars were damaged but no one was injured in the incident, the official said.
