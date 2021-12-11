Left Menu

Guj: Woman mauled to death by sloth bear in Dahod

A woman was mauled to death by a sloth bear in a village in Dahod district of Gujarat, an official from the forest department said on Saturday.The incident took place near Sagtala village close to Devgadh Baria in the district on Friday afternoon, the official said.

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:08 IST
A woman was mauled to death by a sloth bear in a village in Dahod district of Gujarat, an official from the forest department said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Sagtala village close to Devgadh Baria in the district on Friday afternoon, the official said. The victim, Sanjli Rathva had ventured into the forest to graze cattle, when a sloth bear attacked her and killed her on the spot, deputy conservator of forests R M Parmar said.

The incident caused panic among the villagers under Sagtala forest range, he said. The body was sent for post-mortem to a primary health centre at Devgadh Baria, the official added.

