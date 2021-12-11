Left Menu

Four dead in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:50 IST
Four dead in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died in an accident between a jeep and a motorcycle on Saturday in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

The accident occurred near Jirota village along the Jaipur-Agra national highway, they said.

The jeep lost control, hit the two-wheeler and crashed into a tree, the police said.

The driver of the jeep and three people riding the motorcycle were killed, they said. The deceased were identified as Pappu Meena (50), Kavita (28) and Kali Devi (35), DSP Deepak Sharma said, adding that the jeep driver is yet to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021