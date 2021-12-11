Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state's history,” Beshear said at a news conference Saturday.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

