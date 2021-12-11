Left Menu

Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms

PTI | Mayfield | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:54 IST
Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state's history,” Beshear said at a news conference Saturday.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

