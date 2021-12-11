Any person with active IRF participation will face charges under UAPA: Maha ATS
In view of the Centre extending ban on Islamic Research Foundation IRF of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by five more years, the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday said any person actively associated with this organisation will be charged with the stringent anti-terror law. The IRF was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 37 of 1967 by the central government on November 17, 2016.
- Country:
- India
In view of the Centre extending ban on Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by five more years, the Maharashtra ATS on Saturday said any person actively associated with this organisation will be charged with the stringent anti-terror law. In an advertisement issued in a newspaper, the ATS said that participating in activities of IRF, collecting donations or becoming its member will be charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Whoever has a membership of IRF, participates in rallies, collects or gives donations or helps to propagate the purpose of the organisation, that person will be liable for prosecution under sections of UAPA, it said. The Central government had extended the ban on IRF by five years in November this year. The IRF was first declared an unlawful organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) by the central government on November 17, 2016.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Governor, others pay tribute to security personnel on 26/11 anniversary
BJP to form govt in Maharashtra in March, says Rane as Fadnavis, Pawar visit Delhi
BJP will form govt in Maharashtra by March 2022, claims Union Minister Narayan Rane
Permissible action will be taken against Param Bir Singh, says Maharashtra Home Minister
Maharashtra: ED raids at premises of Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar in Aurangabad