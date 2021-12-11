Left Menu

Himanta urges BJP workers to strengthen organisational structure in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:59 IST
Himanta urges BJP workers to strengthen organisational structure in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the BJP's primary strength is its organisational structure and urged all party workers in the state to work hard to further strengthen it.

Addressing a party workers' meeting here, Sarma said, ''Karyakarta (workers), Karyalaya (office) and Kosh (treasury) are the three fundamental factors for the strength of a party, and if these three are taken care of, the party will remain powerful. All party workers must remain aware of this, and actively work to ensure that the party grows from strength to strength.'' He said that more attention should be paid to setting up more party offices across the state.

''The party's central office in Guwahati will be completed by April 2022, and the construction of 15 more offices across the state is underway,'' Sarma said.

He urged the office bearers of the district committees to take initiative for setting up offices in their respective areas, and hoped that all district offices will be completed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

''Funds are crucial for ensuring the smooth functioning of the party, and a special drive, 'Shahyog Nidhi Abhiyan', will take place from January 1-30 next year, whereby party workers will make house visits seeking donation for the BJP,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the party workers to work hard for the forthcoming elections to the Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh municipal corporations in April, followed by Deuri and Thengal Kachari autonomous council polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021