Left Menu

Kashmir continues to record minimum temperatures below freezing point

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:37 IST
Kashmir continues to record minimum temperatures below freezing point
  • Country:
  • India

There was slight improvement in the minimum temperature recorded across Kashmir, but the mercury continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night -- up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night -- which was the coldest of the season so far, the officials said.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius -- up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, they said. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Office has forecast light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021