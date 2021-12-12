Left Menu

Maha: 1 dead, 2 injured in gaur attack in Kolhapur

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 21-year-old man died and two people were injured in Karvir tehsil of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district after being hit by a gaur, also known as the Indian bison, a large bovine native to south and south east Asia, a forest department official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 7pm on Saturday in Bhuyewadi area, some 230 kilometres from here, and the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Khot, he said.

''The animal strayed into Bhuyewadi village and, despite announcements to not disturb the bovine, people panicked and some of them gave chase. It charged at them soon after, killing Khot on the spot and injuring two people, who are in hospital currently,'' he informed.

Efforts are on to push back the gaur into the forest, he added.

