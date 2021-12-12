Left Menu

Dead fish found floating, urban devp body mulling option to infuse liquid oxygen in Kolkata lake

Almost two months after dead fish were found floating in Rabindra Sarobar -- an artificial lake surrounded by a park in the southern part of the city -- the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority KMDA, its custodian, said it was mulling the option of infusing liquid oxygen in the waterbody.Antara Acharya, the CEO of KMDA, said a committee of experts has been formed to explore ways of upping the oxygen level in Rabindra Sarobar home to various species of fish and birds.We are in the process of holding talks with firms that specialise in infusing liquid oxygen in water.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:44 IST
Dead fish found floating, urban devp body mulling option to infuse liquid oxygen in Kolkata lake
  • Country:
  • India

Almost two months after dead fish were found floating in Rabindra Sarobar -- an artificial lake surrounded by a park in the southern part of the city -- the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), its custodian, said it was mulling the option of infusing liquid oxygen in the waterbody.

Antara Acharya, the CEO of KMDA, said a committee of experts has been formed to explore ways of upping the oxygen level in Rabindra Sarobar – home to various species of fish and birds.

''We are in the process of holding talks with firms that specialise in infusing liquid oxygen in water. We are also exploring other options in consultation with experts. A decision will be arrived at in due course of time,'' she told PTI.

Over 30 dead fish were found floating in the lake in the third week of October, following which the KMDA carried out an inspection and found out that the oxygen level in the lake has dipped.

Three fountains were immediately installed at the waterbody to increase the oxygen level, but the rowing club in the vicinity raised objections, stating that it could lead to hazards for the althletes.

The KMDA subsequently removed the fountains.

Asked if siltation could be a reason for depletion of the oxygen level in the lake, Acharya said, ''It is an old lake, one must remember. Such things happen over a period of time.

''We have to keep in mind that a delicate ecosystem has developed in that area over the years. Things have to be done in a calibrated manner, not in haste or overnight.'' Environmentalist and one of the crusaders of 'Save Rabindra Sarobar' campaign, S M Ghosh, said the depth of lake water has gone down to eight feet from 20 feet.

''We suggest the de-siltation be done immediately. The silt should be deposited on the mini island that forms a part of the complex. The silt will make the land there more fertile,'' Ghosh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021