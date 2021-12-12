Left Menu

Voter's name in Hindi creates furore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:36 IST
Coimbatore, Dec 12 (PTI): A controversy erupted when a voter's name was found typed in Hindi in the final electoral roll published here recently.

The voter's name was found in the electoral roll in ward 22 (booth number 842) coming under Coimbatore South Assembly constituency.

When contacted, the city Corporation officials said it might be a typing mistake that would be set right.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

