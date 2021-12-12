'I've got towns that are gone,' Kentucky Governor Beshear says

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that widespread damage is making rescue efforts a challenge in his state after tornadoes swept through the region two days ago.

"I've got towns that are gone," Beshear said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, told the program that the rescue effort is ongoing and there is still hope to find survivors.

