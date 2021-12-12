Left Menu

'I've got towns that are gone,' Kentucky Governor Beshear says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GovAndyBeshear)
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that widespread damage is making rescue efforts a challenge in his state after tornadoes swept through the region two days ago.

"I've got towns that are gone," Beshear said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, told the program that the rescue effort is ongoing and there is still hope to find survivors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

