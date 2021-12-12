Kathmandu experiences coldest day of the year at 5 degree Celsius on Sunday

Kathmandu, Dec 12 (PTI)Nepal's Kathmandu valley on Sunday witnessed the coldest day of the year, with the minimum temperature falling to 5 degree celsius, according to the country's Hydrology and Meteorology department.

''Nepal on Sunday witnessed the coldest day of the year at 5 degree celsius. Due to this people felt cold in the morning,'' the department said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was measured at 5.4 degrees Celsius. With the drop in mercury, cold has been felt across the country including the valley, said an official at the department. The temperature will further drop in the coming days, according to the department.

