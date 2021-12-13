Science News Roundup: Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket'; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@blueorigin)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch

Following the contrail blazed by "Star Trek" actor William Shatner to boldly go where few celebrities have gone before, two more honorary guests of Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin are ready to take a free joyride to the final frontier. The company's New Shepard rocketship is due for liftoff from Texas at 8:45 a.m. Central time (1445 GMT) on Saturday, with U.S. TV personality and retired NFL star Michael Strahan strapped in beside the eldest daughter of the late pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard.

Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

The eldest daughter of pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard took a joyride to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship on Saturday, 60 years after her late father's famed suborbital NASA flight at the dawn of the Space Age. Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin's fully autonomous New Shepard spacecraft as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town of Van Horn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

