Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple, after taking a holy dip in the Ganges and paying obeisance to Sun. PM Modi is in Varanasi to inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt fully committed to boosting tourism potential of Meghalaya, says PM Modi
Varanasi to become first Indian city to start ropeway service in public transportation
India leading way in world of start-ups, says PM Modi
My goal is to serve nation, be 'Pradhan Sevak': PM Modi
PM Modi never used 'Mann Ki Baat' for political purposes: Nadda