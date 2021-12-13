Left Menu

2 missing after reported collision off southern Sweden

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:13 IST
2 missing after reported collision off southern Sweden
Two freight ships on collided off southern Sweden Monday, with at least two people reported missing, Danish and Swedish authorities said. One of the vessels capsized.

Media reports said the British-registered Scot Carrier and the Danish ship Karin Hoej had collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm.

Several ships and helicopters were sent to the scene, authorities in Sweden and Denmark said.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known but there was speculation it could have been due to poor visibility caused by fog.

