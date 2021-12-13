Left Menu

India says climate commitments ambitious yet achievable

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • India

India's targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday. Separately, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he urged companies in India and in other countries to "bang the drum" on climate action and support efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Both Gupta and Sharma, were speaking at the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Partnership Summit 2021.

