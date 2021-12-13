Left Menu

Dogs go back to school at Nigeria's canine festival

At the event, held outdoors in the Lekki neighbourhood of Lagos, the awards on offer included "head boy" for the cleanest school uniform, "punctuality prefect" and "most noisemaker." Canada, a white-haired golden retriever, was crowned head boy for a pristine lime green uniform with stripes and a school bag.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:30 IST
Dogs go back to school at Nigeria's canine festival
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Hundreds of dogs strutted their stuff on a runway in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos competing for the awards on offer at this year's "Back to School"-themed canine extravaganza.

The Lagos Dog Carnival, now in its third year, attracted many different breeds, wearing school uniforms in colorful fabrics, as well as sunglasses, and with schoolbags strapped on their backs. Jackie Idimogu, the Carnival's convener, said the idea was to bring together dog owners to celebrate their dogs and learn from each other how to take better care of them.

"This edition is bigger and better than the previous editions and interestingly, the number of dogs that we have this year is over 250, which is double what we recorded last year," she told Reuters. At the event, held outdoors in the Lekki neighborhood of Lagos, the awards on offer included "head boy" for the cleanest school uniform, "punctuality perfect" and "most noisemaker."

Canada, a white-haired golden retriever, was crowned head boy for a pristine lime green uniform with stripes and a school bag. Ivory, a bulldog, walked away with the punctuality perfect gong for arriving first at the carnival. For barking throughout the event, Oscar another golden retriever took the noisemaker award. Ruby, a German shepherd, won "labor perfect" for his imposing size.

There was a cameo appearance by a cat, which received an attendance award. "Ever since we started the Lagos Dog Carnival pet owners now take better care of their dogs, our motto is no naked dog is allowed, so owners now dress and groom their dogs better and we have also helped raise awareness on keeping dogs as pets," said Idimogu.

She said there are plans to take the event to other cities across Nigeria in the future to increase awareness about how to look after dogs as pets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021