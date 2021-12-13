Dosti Realty Launches Passcode - Infinia at Dosti Eastern Bay in Wadala

#Claim your Elite Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Dosti Realty has established its presence in Wadala over the years with the large-scale development of Dosti Acres. Now Dosti Realty has yet again proved its tenacity through its latest launch Passcode Infinia in Wadala in the heart of the Dosti precinct. It stands with the proposition of - Why settle for less? Be it the unparalleled views of the Eastern Freeway, Central Mumbai, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link that it offers or the 30 + indulgences by way of its lifestyle amenities, every aspect stands a notch above. Passcode Infinia offers luxurious 3 Bed and 4 Bed homes with decks setting the tone of pristine panoramic views which present the perfect venue to enjoy a sunrise or sunset from the comfort of one’s home.

5 mins from the Eastern Freeway, 6 mins from the Eastern Express Way, 10 mins from BKC, and 15 mins from Fort, this latest offering is halfway from everywhere. With a host of other infrastructural developments in the pipeline, it gives one the chance to become a part of this growth story as the skyline of Wadala transforms over the next few years. Besides this, passcode Infinia offers a magnificent lifestyle that compliments the architecture of world-renowned Architect and 2016 Padma Bhushan winner Mr. Hafeez Contractor. Adorned by five stately pillars and welcomed by a 50 ft wide driveway, one is set to always make a grand entrance. The magnificent double-height lobby with plush interiors lends a sense of further grandeur as one makes a stately stride to their luxurious abode. From a widespread area, created at the ground level, to indulge in recreational activities like Football, Box Cricket, Tennis, to partly open indoor games, gymnasium, kid’s play areas, elderly fitness zone, etc. space with multiple pools for adults and children at the 5th podium level, it endeavours to cater to everyone’s needs and desires. Facilities like Multipurpose lawn, Banquet Hall with outdoor Dining Deck, and BBQ Garden with lookout deck ensure one organises parties and other functions in style as well as with elegance. Further, a sunning lawn, a reflexology path, and a lounge deck will embrace those looking to just sit back and relax. Commenting on the new launch Ms. Shraddha Goradia and Mr. Anuj Goradia, Directors at Dosti Realty say, “After the success we witnessed with the recent launch of Dosti Eastern Bay – Phase 1 & 2, we wanted to push our aspirations and that of our customers further. This new tower launch is a testament to that as we present our new product offering namely luxurious 3 Bed and 4 Bed homes with decks. So, for those looking for an even more elevated lifestyle, we welcome them here – Come, #Claim Your Elite!!” Backed by some of the most cutting-edge construction techniques known across the world, this development is set to make its mark on the Wadala skyline. 20,000 metric tonnes of steel, M70 grade concrete, the finest shuttering systems from PERI (Germany), high-quality aluminium formwork (Korea), construction hoists by Alimak (Sweden), etc are just some of the things that have aided the speedy work progress while still maintaining the durability and high levels of safety on the project site. The project is also certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), giving special emphasis on sustainability with environment-friendly homes that enhance user well-being. It showcases fresh green lush surroundings with more than 200 trees.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 126 properties till date, providing homes to over 9,700+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Eastern Bay - Phase 1 is registered under RERA No. P51900025142, Phase 2 is registered under RERA No. P51900030769 and Phase 3 is registered under RERA No. P51900032067 & are available on the website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects | Bookings open for Phase 1, Phase 2 & Phase 3. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. *Source: Google Maps as per normal traffic conditions. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Passcode Infinia at Dosti Eastern Bay - Balcony View PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)