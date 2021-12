At least one patient has died from Omicron variant, UK's Johnson says

At least one patient has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson told reporters.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that's something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)