At least one patient has died from Omicron variant, UK's Johnson says
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
At least one patient has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson told reporters.
"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that's something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Omicron
- United Kingdom
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel
France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects joint border patrol in Channel
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says UK ministers won't attend Beijing Winter Olympics.
France's Beaune: Boris Johnson tried to isolate France on fishing row, but failed
Boris Johnson announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics