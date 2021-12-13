Five injured as building lift collapses in suburban Mumbai

Five persons were injured, one of them critically, after a lift carrying them collapsed at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building located in suburban Andheri on Monday, a Fire Brigade official said. The lift of the ground plus 16-storey 'Mahakali Darshan' building no. 1 collapsed in the afternoon, he said, adding that it was classified as the ''level one'' incident.

All the injured persons were rushed to a private hospital. Barring one Tushar Chavan (14), who is critical, the condition of four others- Shubham Gosavi (15), Abhishek Pawar (15), Priyanka Panchal (50) and Sangita Pawar (42)- is stable. They received minor injuries in the incident, the official added.

