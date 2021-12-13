Left Menu

Dutch move step closer to new government, pact expected Wednesday -negotiators

The new coalition will include the same parties as comprised Rutte's previous coalition, after other options, including a minority government, were explored but rejected. Policy highlights include spending to address the country's structural housing shortage, subsidies for child care, and higher spending on healthcare and schools, according to media reports.

Dutch political parties expect to present a new governing pact on Wednesday, negotiators said on Monday, as a fourth Cabinet for caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte slowly approaches.

The negotiators said in a statement they expect to be able to present a governing pact to parliament on Wednesday, following a record breaking 271-day formation process that will not conclude until Rutte has assembled and installed a new Cabinet, likely early in 2022. The new coalition will include the same parties as comprised Rutte's previous coalition, after other options, including a minority government, were explored but rejected.

Policy highlights include spending to address the country's structural housing shortage, subsidies for child care, and higher spending on healthcare and schools, according to media reports. Rutte's new government is also expected to spend billions on additional measures to fight climate change, as the Netherlands has missed most of its climate goals over the years and is among the countries with the highest CO2 emissions per capita in the European Union.

