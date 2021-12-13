Carcass of full-grown bear found in Bengal

A full-grown bear has been found dead in the Makrapara area of West Bengal's Alipuarduar district, forest officials said on Monday.

The carcass, spotted by tea garden labourers on Sunday night, had started decomposing and parts of it appeared to have been eaten by some other animals.

The forest department sent the carcass for post-mortem examination, an official said.

The Makrapara area is located within the forest department's Dalgaon Range in the northern part of the state and many labourers of tea gardens stay in the area.

Recently, bears have been straying into various localities of Jalpaiguri district neighbouring Alipuarduar district.

A bear strayed into Malbazar town in Jalpaiguri district on December 9. On November 24, an 18-year-old man was killed by a Himalayan Black Bear in Meteli tea garden in the district, following which irate locals beat the animal to death. Three days later, one bear was rescued by the forest department from near Sulkapara tea garden.

