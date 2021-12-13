Tumour weighing nearly 17 kg removed from inside patient at Jaipur hospital
In a marathon surgery lasting nearly four hours, a team of doctors at a hospital here removed a tumour weighing about 16.8 kg from a 55-year-old woman, doctors said on Monday.The patient, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was suffering from ovarian tumour for the last three years, they said. He said the tumour measuring 23 cm was surgically removed from womans stomach in a four-hour-long surgery.
The patient, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was suffering from ovarian tumour for the last three years, they said. The tumour gradually kept growing and started affecting daily life, eventually forcing the woman to visit the hospital five months ago, Dr Prashant Sharma, Oncologist at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital, said. He said the tumour measuring 23 cm was surgically removed from woman's stomach in a four-hour-long surgery.
