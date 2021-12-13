Left Menu

Tumour weighing nearly 17 kg removed from inside patient at Jaipur hospital

In a marathon surgery lasting nearly four hours, a team of doctors at a hospital here removed a tumour weighing about 16.8 kg from a 55-year-old woman, doctors said on Monday.The patient, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was suffering from ovarian tumour for the last three years, they said. He said the tumour measuring 23 cm was surgically removed from womans stomach in a four-hour-long surgery.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:01 IST
Tumour weighing nearly 17 kg removed from inside patient at Jaipur hospital
  • Country:
  • India

In a marathon surgery lasting nearly four hours, a team of doctors at a hospital here removed a tumour weighing about 16.8 kg from a 55-year-old woman, doctors said on Monday.

The patient, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was suffering from ovarian tumour for the last three years, they said. The tumour gradually kept growing and started affecting daily life, eventually forcing the woman to visit the hospital five months ago, Dr Prashant Sharma, Oncologist at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital, said. He said the tumour measuring 23 cm was surgically removed from woman's stomach in a four-hour-long surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021