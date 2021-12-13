MP: Engineer, assistant die while measuring manhole depth as part of Bhopal civic contract

Two staffers of a Gujarat-based private firm died on Monday while measuring the depth of a manhole of a sewage line in Laukhedi area in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Dipak Kumar Singh (28), an engineer hailing from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and his assistant Bharat Singh (22) of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district had descended into the manhole to measure its depth, Gandhi Nagar police station Inspector Arun Sharma told PTI.

The deceased were workers of Ankita Construction Company of Gujarat, which had bagged a contract in 2018 from Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for laying a sewage line.

Police were alerted by some people of a man lying unresponsive inside an opened manhole and a team that rushed there brought out Dipak from a depth of 20 feet and then searched the manhole after seeing two slippers close by and found Bharat dead inside, Sharma said.

He said the exact cause of death would be known after the post mortem report is received.

However, sources said the two may have died of asphyxiation inside the manhole.

