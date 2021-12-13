Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:10 IST
CJ lays stone for additional building of Andhra Pradesh High Court
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 16 (PTI): Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Monday laid the foundation-stone for the construction of a new additional building for the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu in capital city Amaravati.

This is the first developmental project undertaken by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Amaravati since coming to power in May 2019.

The government’s original plan was to have three capitals for the State with the Judicial Capital located in Kurnool in Rayalaseema region.

But, last month, the government dropped the three capitals idea for the ''time being'' and rescinded the law made in that regard.

The High Court had, in fact, requested the State government months ago that additional space be created for the High Court to meet the immediate and future requirements.

Accordingly, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) invited bids in August for the construction of additional building for the High Court.

After overcoming the initial reluctance from the contractors to take up the project due to alleged non-payment of money by the government, the CRDA could finally award the contract and accordingly the construction work was formally launched with the foundation-stone-laying ceremony on Monday.

The new G+3 structure, which would come up opposite the existing High Court building, would have a built-up area of 76,300 sqft with 14 court halls and chambers and a foundation fit for a G+5 structure. The estimated commercial value of the project is Rs 33.50 crore, according to an official release.

The new building would house the High Court library and record room on the ground floor.

The CRDA set a six-month timeline for completion of the project.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu is now housed in a Rs 173 crore G+2 structure that has 23 court halls and judges’ chambers with a built-up area of 2.52 lakh sqft.

The then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had on February 3, 2019 laid the foundation stone for the construction of an iconic building in the form of a Buddhist stupa for the High Court to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 819 crore with a built-up area of 12.2 lakh sqft, but the Jagan government shelved it immediately upon assuming power in May that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

