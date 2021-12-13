Areca, coconut prices
13-12-2021
Mangaluru, Dec 13 (PTI): Following are areca, coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,500 model Rs 51,000 New Supari : Rs 37,500 to Rs 43,500 model Rs 42,000 Koka : Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.
