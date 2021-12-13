Left Menu

2,471 statutory towns have online building permission system: Govt in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:46 IST
2,471 statutory towns have online building permission system: Govt in Rajya Sabha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 2,471 statutory towns in the country have implemented online building permission system and the government has plans to ensure that it is in place across all such urban areas, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In written reply to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said his ministry is expediting the implementation of online building permission system in all statutory towns.

''So far, 2,471 statutory towns have implemented online building permission system,'' he said.

Issuing of construction permits is a state subject, he said, adding that the central government has an advisory role in this matter.

In order to specify the features of online building permission system, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had released guidelines in 2016, the minister said.

Replying to a question on whether the government has any plan to ensure that the online building permission system is implemented across all cities at the earliest, Puri said, ''Yes.'' He said the government has made concerted efforts for improving the country's ranking in construction permits indicator of the World Bank's Doing Business Report (DBR).

''World Bank used to assess Delhi and Mumbai for DBR. In these cities, reforms have been implemented to minimize human interactions, improve transparency, reduce the number of procedures, time and cost involved in getting the construction permits,'' he said.

According to him, as a result of reforms implemented in Delhi and Mumbai, the country's rank in construction permits indicator of DBR improved from 185 in DBR-2017 to 181 in DBR-2018, 52 in DBR-2019 and 27 in DBR-2020. Delhi and Mumbai have become lighthouse cities for reforms in construction permits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021