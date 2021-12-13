Odisha, UN agency join hands for financial empowerment of women

The Odisha government and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) signed an agreement on Monday to announce the launch of Mission Shakti Living Lab to empower women economically and drive gender equality.

The Mission Shakti Living Lab will address barriers that limit the access of women to autonomy and financial freedom with the use of digital technologies and e-commerce, an official release said. The agreement was signed by Mission Shakti commissioner Sujata Karthikeyan and UNCDF executive secretary Preeti Sinha.

Karthikeyan said the partnership with the UNCDF's Centre for Financial Health was crucial to accelerate access to digital services that can increase the income and financial well-being of women. Mission Shakti was launched in 2001 to bolster the holistic development of women. There are 6.02 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), comprising 70 lakh members across rural and urban areas of the state under the initiative, the release said. The Living Lab will help 10,000 women-led micro-enterprises get better access to affordable market opportunities, capital for business promotion, and market solutions for better linkages, the release said. The programme will improve the ability of SHG members and households to plan, save, borrow or spend better thereby improving the financial well-being of women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)