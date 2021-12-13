Chhattisgarh: 195 people killed in jumbo attacks since Jan, 2019, Assembly informed

A total of 195 people were killed in elephant attacks and 43 jumbos died in Chhattisgarh between January 1, 2019 and November 11 this year, the state government informed the Assembly on Monday.

During the same period, deaths of four wild buffaloes, which is the state animal of Chhattisgarh, were also reported, it said.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Damrudhar Pujari, state forest minister Mohammad Akbar said, “A total of 62,143 cases of loss of property and human beings in elephant attacks were reported from January 1, 2019 to November 11 this year. As many as 195 people died and 79 suffered injuries in elephant attacks while 43 jumbos died during this period”.

The reply further said 54,314 cases of elephants causing damage to crops, 4,721 cases of damage to houses and 2,834 cases of damage to other properties were reported during this period. The maximum number of deaths of people in such incidents were reported in the northern part of the state, comprising Surguja, Raigarh, Jashpur, Surajpur, Korba and other districts.

The 43 elephant deaths comprised 18 in 2020, 11 in 2019 and 14 in 2021 (till November 17). Ten of the deaths were caused by electrocution, the Assembly was informed.

Replying on the status wild buffaloes, the minister said, ''During this period, four wild buffaloes died in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (Gariaband district). As on November 17 this year, there were three wild buffaloes in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and two in Balodabazar forest division (Balodabazar district).” Besides, in Sendra Kor and Pillur Kor forest ranges of Indravati Tiger Reserve in Bijapur district adjoining Maharashtra, the presence of wild buffaloes has been reported but due to the law and order situation there, its exact numbers could not be ascertained through scientific (counting) process, the minister's reply stated.

