Stray dog bites 34 in Thane, caught

A stray dog went berserk in Thanes Wagle Estate area on Monday and bit as many as 34 people before it was caught, civic officials said. It was sent to the civic dog section, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:50 IST
A stray dog went berserk in Thane's Wagle Estate area on Monday and bit as many as 34 people before it was caught, civic officials said. Many among the 34 people bit by the canine were taking treatment at hospitals, a civic official said. He said a distress call was received by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation in the evening informing that a dog has been on a biting spree in the Wagle Estate locality from this morning. A squad of dog catchers rushed to the area and managed to catch the stray. It was sent to the civic dog section, the official said.

