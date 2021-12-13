Left Menu

Prime land worth crores of rupees retrieved from encroachers in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:25 IST
Prime land worth crores of rupees have been retrieved by the administration in outskirts of Jammu on Monday, officials said.

Taking strict action against land grabbers, the district administration retrieved nearly 20 acres of encroached state land during an anti-encroachment drive, here at Shiba village in Nagrota tehsil, they added.

A team of revenue officers and officials headed by Tehsildar Nagrota-Dansal, Dhruv Gupta and a police team retrieved the encroached government land measuring 158 kanal worth Rs 7.5 crore according to current stamp duty rates, they said.

The retrieved land also includes seven kanal proposed for development of a playground of in a government middle school at Shiba, which was handed over to school authorities.

Similarly, six illegal structures raised on land by the encroachers was also demolished during the drive, they said.

