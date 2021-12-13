Left Menu

Fifteen Royal Pythons stolen in Britain

British police on Monday were searching for 15 Royal Pythons stolen in central England by a burglar who made off with the striking gold and brown reptiles in a holdall. The snakes, police said, have individual markings making them easy to identify should they be found. Royal Pythons, also known as Ball Pythons, grow to about 4 feet (1.2 metres) long.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:24 IST
British police on Monday were searching for 15 Royal Pythons stolen in central England by a burglar who made off with the striking gold and brown reptiles in a holdall. The thief forced entry to a property near Rugby in Warwickshire on Saturday morning, rifling through possessions before rushing off with the snakes through a cemetery.

"An offender is understood to have forced entry to the property and carried out an untidy search before removing the snakes, a wheeled holdall, a quantity of cash and some keys," Warwickshire Police said. The snakes, police said, have individual markings making them easy to identify should they be found.

Royal Pythons, also known as Ball Pythons, grow to about 4 feet (1.2 metres) long. They are found within forests of Central and Western Africa.

