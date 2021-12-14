Indonesia issues tsunami warning after quake of magnitude 7.5

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles).

Also Read: India joins G20 Troika, to work closely with Indonesia, Italy to ensure consistency of agenda

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)