7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

14-12-2021
7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Flores Island, and the country's meteorological agency is warning that tsunami waves are possible. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

