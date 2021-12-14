Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime

The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Once it sets, however, the grid shifts back to fossil fuels to generate power. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe.

Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden

Vaccines appear weak vs Omicron infection, better vs severe disease

U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack

The United States is testing satellite resiliency to threats from China and Russia miles above the earth's surface, just weeks after Russia shot down an aging communications satellite. The computer-aided simulations included potential shooting down of U.S. missile-tracking satellites, satellite jamming, and other electronic warfare "effects" that are possible tactics in space warfare. Actual satellites are not used.

Low staff vaccination tied to nursing home COVID deaths; experimental vaccine targets multiple coronaviruses

Staff vaccination rates tied to nursing home COVID-19 deaths

