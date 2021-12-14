Left Menu

4 killed, 6 injured in separate road accidents in MP

In Sehore, a speeding SUV car on Monday night hit some pedestrians and others standing on a roadside at two places in Bijala and Bherunda villages, Nasrullaganj police station in-charge Kanchan Singh Thakur said.A 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were killed.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:33 IST
4 killed, 6 injured in separate road accidents in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and six others injured after being crushed by an SUV and a truck in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore and Khargone districts, police said on Tuesday. In Sehore, a speeding SUV car on Monday night hit some pedestrians and others standing on a roadside at two places in Bijala and Bherunda villages, Nasrullaganj police station in-charge Kanchan Singh Thakur said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were killed. Six others were injured, the official said, adding that four of them were wounded critically and referred to a hospital in Bhopal for further treatment. The vehicle later overturned and was seized by police, she said.

According to eyewitnesses, some people thrashed the SUV's driver and handed him over to police.

They said had the speeding vehicle not overturned, it would have hit more people. In another incident, a 28-year-old man and his mother died when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Mohammadpur village in Khargone district on Monday evening, Gogawa police station in-charge Mahesh Suneya said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A case was registered against the absconding driver and the truck was seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021