Cold wave likely to intensify in Rajasthan
Rajasthan was in the grip of a cold wave, with Hanumangarh recording a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Tuesday. A MeT department official said the minimum temperature in the state is likely to drop further after Wednesday.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan was in the grip of a cold wave, with Hanumangarh recording a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Tuesday. Churu recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius followed by 5.5 in Bikaner, 6.5 in Nagaur, 6.6 in Sriganganagar, 7.5 in Pilani, 7.8 in Alwar, 8.6 in Jaisalmer, 8.9 in Sirohi and 9 degrees Celsius in Eranpura road. A MeT department official said the minimum temperature in the state is likely to drop further after Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Invest Rajasthan Summit: Raj govt to hold roadshow in Delhi
Rajasthan set to witness line of festivals starting with Kumbhalgarh festival from Dec 1
Rajasthan: Youth sentenced to death for raping 60-year-old woman
Rajasthan CM for adequate power supply to farmers, action against adulteration practices
66 personnel honoured by Rajasthan Police