Cold wave likely to intensify in Rajasthan

Rajasthan was in the grip of a cold wave, with Hanumangarh recording a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Tuesday. Churu recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius followed by 5.5 in Bikaner, 6.5 in Nagaur, 6.6 in Sriganganagar, 7.5 in Pilani, 7.8 in Alwar, 8.6 in Jaisalmer, 8.9 in Sirohi and 9 degrees Celsius in Eranpura road. A MeT department official said the minimum temperature in the state is likely to drop further after Wednesday.

