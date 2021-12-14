Left Menu

1 killed, 3 injured after house collapses in Gujarat

A woman was killed and three other members of her family received injuries after their old three-storey house collapsed in Gujarats Bhavnagar city on Tuesday morning, officials said.The incident took place when the four family members were sleeping in the house. A woman, identified as Siddhiben Soni 20 died on the spot, the official said.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and three other members of her family received injuries after their old three-storey house collapsed in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place when the four family members were sleeping in the house. They got trapped under the rubble after the collapse, a fire department official said.

A rescue team later pulled out the four victims from the debris. A woman, identified as Siddhiben Soni (20) died on the spot, the official said. The three others, including the woman's in-laws and husband, were rescued and rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The building, located in the city's Bhadeva Ni Sheri locality, was decades-old and dilapidated, officials said.

The local civic body had issued a notice for the evacuation of the family members, but they were still staying there, the officials said.

