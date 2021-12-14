Left Menu

Rare Sambar deer from India dies after ill-treatment by Pak villagers: wildlife department

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:18 IST
Rare Sambar deer from India dies after ill-treatment by Pak villagers: wildlife department
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A rare Sambar deer, which entered Pakistani territory from India, has died after it was attacked by wild dogs and later ill-treated by some local villagers, officials from Punjab province's wildlife department said on Tuesday.

The deer, which is rare and listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2008, entered Pakistani territory from Kasur border (some 60 kms from Lahore) on Monday and was injured by a pack of wild dogs.

Later, it was captured by the local people who ill-treated it, the officials said and added the Sambar deer died at the outhouse of a landlord who did not bother to provide any medical care to it.

A video clip on social media shows that the injured deer was ill-treated by some villagers while trying to capture it.

The officials said they rushed to the Havali Padianawali village, Kasur after learning about the incident and took the dead deer into custody.

“We shifted the deer’s body to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for autopsy,” they said.

The department has also submitted an application to Punjab police, seeking legal action against those who maltreated it and the landlord in question. Police however have not yet taken any action in this regard. In 2018, an Indian Sambar was caught from Narowal village bordering India and shifted to the Lahore Zoo Safari.

The Sambar is a large deer native to the Indian subcontinent, South China, and Southeast Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021