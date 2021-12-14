BJD MPs meet Union RD Minister, demand more houses for cyclone Fani hit families & tribals under PMAY (G)

A delegation of BJD MPs on Tuesday met Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and demanded PMAY (G) house for the people affected by Cyclone Fani in 2019 and the tribal and poor residents of the state.

The MP delegation meeting with the Union Minister at the national capital came barely two days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The Union Rural Minister has assured that he would again meet the BJD MPs in the next few days along with his officers and more deeply discuss it and find solutions, a statement issued by the Biju Janata Dal said.

In a memorandum to the Union Minister, the BJD MPs noted that the chief minister had already requested the Prime Minister to include the identified left-out eligible households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) in respect of districts not affected by cyclone Fani.

Patnaik also requested the PM to advise the Ministry of Rural Development to open the window of Aawaas + Mobile App for the entire state (Odisha) for a period of one month in order to migrate the data of eligible households from state developed RH (rural housing) portal to Aawaas+ for PMAY(G) programme.

The BJD MPs pointed out that Odisha has conducted identification through state developed RH Portal and found 5.09 lakh eligible families in 16 districts not affected by cyclone Fani, also urgently require housing units. These households are predominantly tribal's in the tribal areas and KBK (Koraput-Bolangir-Kalahandi) districts of Western and Southern Odisha. The data of these families need to be migrated to the PWL of PMA Y(G), they said.

Stating that the fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides special protection to these areas as they are tribal-dominated and to facilitate their speedy development, the BJD MPs noted in the memorandum that the KBK region in Odisha also suffered in the process.

“We, strongly feel that the people of Western Odisha, Scheduled areas and KBK regions of Odisha should be provided priority focus and houses should be provided to them at the earliest. the BJD MPs said, adding that 1.84 lakh families who had lost their houses in cyclone Fani and are staying in dilapidated house. These families are otherwise not entitled to avail normal PMAY (G) house.

The PM during his visit to Odisha in May, 2019 had committed to sanction PMAY(G) houses to cyclone Fani affected families. PMAY-G (Special) houses to these 1.84 lakh families need to be sanctioned and the pre-requisite often listen of their name in the PWL (people in waiting list) of PMAY(G) should be waived.

“... some eligible families missed out during survey through Awaas+ and RH portal. Window of Awaas+ should be opened for the entire state for a period of one month to cover these families,” the BJD MPs said and requested the Union Minister to kindly address the request with a sense of sympathy.

