Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP flays Cong govt on PMAY-G scheme shortfalls

The BJP on Tuesday demanded in the Chhattisgarh Assembly that a House Committee be formed to probe the alleged failure of the Bhupesh Baghel government to properly implement the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.

The BJP said the Congress government failed to provide its share in the scheme due to which the target allocated to Chhattisgarh for 2020-21 had to be withdrawn, an allegation the ruling party MLAs contested in the House by claiming the Centre had meted out step-motherly treatment while disbursing funds.

As part of the scheme, the Centre provides 60 per cent funds and the state government has to pitch in with the rest.

The entire Question Hour on Tuesday saw discussion only on one question related to PMAY-G raised by BJP legislator Ajay Chandrakar who asked about the financial status and allocation of houses under the scheme.

In his reply, state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister TS Singh Deo said, ''The Central government had set a target of allocating houses to 7,81,999 beneficiaries in the state for the financial year 2021-22. But the Centre has withdrawn the target.'' Under the scheme, a target of 1,51,073 houses was allotted for financial year 2019-20, of which 69,097 had been completed while 81,976 were incomplete, he said, adding that, for 2020-21 fiscal, 1.57,815 houses were sanctioned and all of these are incomplete.

''As on October 30 this year, for financial year 2019-20, the state's share of Rs 762.81 crore and Centre's share of Rs 1,144.21 crore were required for the scheme. While the state's share has not been received, Rs 843.81 crore from the Centre's share was received,'' he said.

Likewise, for financial year 2020-21, the state's share of Rs 800 crore and Centre's share of Rs 1200 crore were required for the scheme but the amount from both the contributors have not been received, the minister added.

Singh Deo said the state had sought time from the Centre to release its contribution, but it was not entertained and the allotment was withdrawn (for 2021-22).

The minister further claimed Chhattisgarh was supposed to get around Rs 20,000 crore under various fund heads from the Centre, and questioned how states were supposed to complete development works if these amounts were not given in time.

In reply, BJP MLA Chandrakar said if the state government can take hefty loans for other schemes and had already crossed fiscal discipline mark in terms of debts, then why couldn't it take a loan for housing schemes for the poor.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey and other ruling party MLAs said the Centre was treating Chhattisgarh unfairly when it came to fund allotment.

The Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and his party colleague Brijmohan Agrawal demanded that a House Committee be formed to look into the PMAY-G issue.

Amid a heated debate on the issue, 11 BJP MLAs and one from Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) trooped into the Well of the House and were automatically suspended, which was revoked later by the Speaker.

