Odd News Roundup: Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene

Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene

Volcanic ash and lumps of lava blasted out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have become part of Christmas nativity scene in a nearby church. Domingo Guerra, the priest at Tajuya church, and Ruben Lopez, a geologist with the Spanish geographical institute, wanted to use volcanic debris for the nativity to mark the near three-month long eruption that has caused havoc for local residents.

