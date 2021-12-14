Districts affected by left wing extremism down to 70: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 14 ( PTI) Left wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts under the Security Related Expenditure scheme reduced from 126 to 70 in July 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Jharkhand has 16 LWE-affected districts, highest in the country followed by Chhattisgarh with 14, Bihar and Odisha with 10 each, Telangana six, Andhra Pradesh five, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh three each, Maharashtra two and West Bengal one, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in response to a written reply.

Police and Public Order are with state governments as per the constitutional scheme of things. However, the central government has been supplementing the efforts of states affected by left-wing extremism, he said.

''On security front, the central government assists the LWE-affected states by providing Central Armed Police Forces battalions, specialised training to the forces in the states, helicopters for LWE-related duties, funds for modernisation of state police forces, equipment and arms, sharing of intelligence, funds for capacity building of the forces of LWE-affected states and their infrastructure, construction of fortified police stations, etc,'' Rai said.

The minister said projects worth Rs 991 crore were approved during 2017-20 under the Special Infrastructure Scheme for strengthening state police forces and fortification of 250 police stations.

''Further Rs 871.75 crore has been released under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme to 11 LWE-affected states during the last three financial years,'' he said.

The central government has also taken various development measures, including improvement in road and telecom connectivity, financial inclusion by improving banking facilities, post offices, skill development, education facilities, etc. in the LWE areas, he said.

Listing out the central government's interventions in LWE affected areas, Rai said funds are provided to the states under 'Special Central Assistance (SCA)' to fill the critical gaps in public infrastructure and services. ''A total of Rs 2423.24 crore has been released to 30 most LWE affected districts in seven states during the last three financial years,'' he said.

Approximately 4,700 kilometers of roads and 110 bridges have been constructed during the last three years under the Road Requirement Plan-I (RRP-I) and Road Connectivity project for LWE affected areas (RCPLWEA) with combined outlay of over Rs 20,000 crore, Rai said.

The government has issued work orders in September this year for the installation of 2,542 mobile towers.

''Further, installation of 4,312 towers approved in 2021 for 36 LWE affected districts under the Mobile Services in Aspirational Districts Scheme. Eight ITIs and one SDC have been constructed during the last three years under the Skill Development Scheme in 47 Districts affected by LWE,'' the minister said.

A total of 148 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) have been sanctioned during the last three years in LWE-affected areas in efforts for improving educational opportunities, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)