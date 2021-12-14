Delhi govt forms panel to probe Bhalswa landfill fire incident

The Delhi government formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe a fire incident at north Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, officials said.

The panel will try to ascertain the reason behind the fire and fix accountability. It has been asked to submit a report in two days, an official said.

Senior Environment Engineer D K Singh will head the panel, he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday had alleged that a massive fire engulfed a large portion of the Bhalswa landfill.

He claimed that piles of garbage fell down around the landfill causing inconvenience to the residents and polluting the environment.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said several such fire incidents have taken place in the past, but the North MCD has not taken any action to prevent them. ''Burning of garbage significantly contributes to the pollution levels, and the amount of smoke it generates is harmful enough to cause serious problems even in healthy individuals,'' a statement quoted Rai as saying.

