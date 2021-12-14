Left Menu

Pak issues visas to 112 Indians to visit Hindu temple in Punjab province

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:06 IST
Pak issues visas to 112 Indians to visit Hindu temple in Punjab province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday issued visas to 112 Indian pilgrims to visit a prominent Hindu temple complex in Punjab's Chakwal district.

The pilgrims would visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples, from December 17-23, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi tweeted.

"Today, the High Commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu temple in Punjab, Pakistan," it said.

The Katas Raj Temples complex is built around a pond, which is considered sacred by Hindus.

Visits to religious places are covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974 and Pakistan regularly issues visas to Indians for pilgrimage.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan High Commission issued visas to 136 Hindu pilgrims to attend the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh from December 4 to 15.

The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib who was born in Lahore in 1708. The 300-year-old temple is a sacred place for Hindus.

Apart from Hindus, thousands of Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan every year to attend various religious festivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021