Updated: 15-12-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Priest and geologist use volcanic ash for La Palma nativity scene

Volcanic ash and lumps of lava blasted out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have become part of the Christmas nativity scene in a nearby church. Domingo Guerra, the priest at Tajuya church, and Ruben Lopez, a geologist with the Spanish geographical institute, wanted to use volcanic debris for the nativity to mark the near three-month-long eruption that has caused havoc for local residents.

