NASA’s Parker Solar Probe touches Sun: Here's everything you need to know

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft to touch the Sun. The spacecraft, about the size of a small car, has flown through the Sun's upper atmosphere - the corona - and sampled particles and magnetic fields there.

Commenting on this milestone, Joseph Smith, Parker program executive at NASA Headquarters, said, "It's really exciting to see our advanced technologies succeed in taking Parker Solar Probe closer to the Sun than we've ever been and to be able to return such amazing science. We look forward to seeing what else the mission discovers as it ventures even closer in the coming years."

Parker Solar Probe was launched aboard a Delta IV-Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral on August 12, 2018, to unlock the mysteries of the Sun's atmosphere, and three years after launch, the spacecraft has finally touched the Sun.

According to NASA, the Parker Solar Probe passed into and out of the corona several times during the flyby. The first passage through the corona, which lasted only a few hours, is one of many planned for the mission.

Parker Solar Probe "touching the Sun" is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly remarkable feat. Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our Sun's evolution and it's impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe. Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

The new results from NASA's Parker Solar Probe were announced on December 14 in a press conference at the 2021 American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting in New Orleans. The results have been published in Physical Review Letters and accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal.